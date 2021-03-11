 Skip to main content
Fatal shooting of two men in Mahtomedi ruled murder-suicide
AP

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled a shooting that left two men dead outside a FedEx facility in Mahtomedi last month was a murder-suicide.

David Peterson killed Todd “Jimmy” Wilemon and then shot himself following an argument Feb. 1, according to officials.

Washington County sheriff's deputies responding the the FedEx parking lot found Wilemon, a 58-year-old Fulton, Mississippi man, was already dead. Peterson, a 49-year-old man from Blaine, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he died.

Investigators say the two men were truck drivers and that Wilemon was involved in a relationship with Peterson's wife.

