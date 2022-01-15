FEC rejects campaign finance complaint against Rep. Omar

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Federal Election Commission has tossed out a 2019 complaint against Rep. Ilhan Omar from a conservative group alleging the Minnesota Democrat illegally spent campaign funds on her now-husband’s political consulting firm.

The Star Tribune reports the from the Virginia-based National Legal and Policy Center questioned whether Omar’s campaign paid Tim Mynett’s E Street Group for personal travel expenses. The complaint covers a period from August 2018 to September 2019, when Omar’s campaign paid more than $369,000 to E Street, according to campaign finance records.

Omar announced her marriage to Mynett in March 2020, and she severed ties with his firm later that year. She denied any impropriety but said she wanted to avoid a perception of conflict.

In a unanimous decision, the commission found there was no reason to believe Omar’s campaign “knowingly and willfully violated” federal law or regulations by either “converting campaign funds to personal use” or “improperly reporting payee information.”

Omar is currently serving her second term representing Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District. She married Mynett after the two finalized divorces with previous spouses.

