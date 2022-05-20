Federal jury awards $111 million in MN personal injury case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal jury in Minnesota has awarded a college student more than $111 million in damages after concluding negligent care of his injured leg following surgery led to a permanent disability.

The jury verdict this week, which could be one of the state's largest personal injury awards, is the result of a 2019 lawsuit brought by 25-year-old Anuj Thapa against St. Cloud Orthopedic Associates in Sartell.

Thapa's left leg was broken in January 2017 during a pickup soccer match at St. Cloud University. He was taken to CentraCare's St. Cloud Hospital and underwent surgery.

The lawsuit contends that the following morning, Thapa had uncontrollable pain, numbness, burning and muscle problems. He was discharged later that day only to return six days later with pain he said became unbearable, the Star Tribune reported..

Surgery was performed again and it was discovered Thapa had a medical condition that occurs when excess pressure builds in a group of muscles.

According to trial testimony, Thapa has had at least a dozen surgeries on his leg and has been left with disabling, permanent damage.

An attorney for St. Cloud Orthopedics, Steven Schwegman, says Thapa's care was “in accordance with accepted standards.”

Schwegman says they are exploring options in regards to the verdict.

Thapa’s attorney, Brandon Thompson, said the defendants never pursued an out-of-court settlement.

“They made it clear that there was no intention to offer any money to resolve this case,” Thompson said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

