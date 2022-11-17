 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma

The U.S. Justice Department has announced a civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police

  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police was announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department.

“We will determine whether the state discriminates against mentally ill adults in Oklahoma County,” where Oklahoma City is located, in violation of federal law “by relying on institutional settings to serve adults when they could be served in the community,” assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.

Clarke, with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said the investigation in Oklahoma comes amid similar investigations that include Minneapolis; Phoenix; Louisville, Kentucky; and the states of Kentucky, Missouri and South Carolina.

Spokespeople for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the city police department did not immediately return phone calls by The Associated Press seeking comment. A spokesperson for the city of Oklahoma City said a statement would be issued later Thursday.

People are also reading…

A senior Justice Department official, who is not authorized to comment publicly, said the investigation was prompted by complaints from a mental health advocacy organization but did not identify the organization.

Two of the largest mental health advocacy organizations in the state, the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Oklahoma and the Alliance of Mental Health Providers of Oklahoma, did not immediately return phone calls for comment.

The official said that the investigation does not target the troubled Oklahoma County jail or fatal police shootings in the city, but both could be involved if violations of the rights of people with mental illnesses are found.

"We will be looking at police encounters with people with mental health issues, if fatal police shootings are among those encounters, they will be investigated,” as will treatment of jail inmates with mental illnesses, the official said.

"The investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services" that include treatment, housing and employment, Clarke said.

Investigators also will look into the city's response to 911 calls regarding adults with mental disabilities and whether police comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Clarke.

The investigation is being conducted under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination of the disabled by state and local governments, and is expected to take about a year to complete.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a March legalization vote in Oklahoma. Ohio also could hold a vote next year. Supporters are hoping for legislative success in 2023 in Hawaii and Minnesota while also lining up more states for initiatives in 2024. Meanwhile, it could take several months before Missouri and Maryland residents legally can buy marijuana.

Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed

Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed

Election deniers who backed Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election failed in some of their highest-profile races. Conspiracy theorists were crushed in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and Trump's handpicked candidate for Wisconsin governor lost, meaning the GOP won't be able to change the way elections are administered in that pivotal swing state. There are two key states where the races for top posts are too close to call — Arizona and Nevada. But democracy advocates were cheered at the initial round of major losses. Says one GOP pollster: “Trying to overturn an election is not wildly popular with the American people."

Minnesota health commissioner, 3 cabinet members step down

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post. The governor’s office said Wednesday that three other cabinet members announced they are stepping down. They are Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips. Despite Republican criticism about the Walz administration’s handling of the coronavirus, the governor said Malcolm helped Minnesota lead the nation with COVID vaccine and testing policies. Walz says he’s grateful to all the cabinet members for their years of service to the state.

Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest

A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked byr George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police has been sentenced to one year of home detention. Thirty-two-year-old Tyler Newby also was sentenced Thursday to four years of probation for shooting 18-year-old Dorian Murrell. Prosecutors had charged Newby with murder, but a judge conducting a bench trial found Newby, who's white, guilty of reckless homicide. Murrell died from a single gunshot wound to the heart after being shot in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020. Newby’s first trial in the case ended in a mistrial last year.

Analysis: Vikings, Bucs, Packers, Colts make big statements

Analysis: Vikings, Bucs, Packers, Colts make big statements

Bust out the victory chains. The Minnesota Vikings proved they’re for real. After piling up wins against losing teams and backup quarterbacks, the Vikings earned a signature victory on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts also made big statements on Sunday. The Vikings overcame a 17-point, second-half deficit in a difficult environment to improve to 8-1 with a thrilling 33-30 overtime win over Josh Allen and the Bills. There’s no doubting Kirk Cousins anymore. He rallied the Vikings to their fifth win this season when trailing with 2 1/2 minutes or less remaining.

Youth hockey doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases

A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota has been charged after patients in the Detroit area accused him of sexual assault. Police in Farmington Hills, Michigan, say Zvi Levran was arraigned Friday on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges involving several patients who told police their examinations were in some way connected to youth hockey organizations. Levran is being held on a $1 million bond. His attorney, Joseph Lavigne, told The Associated Press Friday that Levran intends to defend himself against the charges. Levran also was charged last month, accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man during an Oct. 18 examination in his home office near Detroit.

States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms

States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms

Two years after states around the country passed an unprecedented number of police reforms after the killing of George Floyd, some are struggling to make the new policies stick. The momentum for change has slowed from its earlier frenetic pace. Some of the reforms have been rolled back or at least tweaked after police complained that the new policies were hindering their ability to catch criminals. Legal experts say police killings of Black people over the last decade — epitomized by Floyd’s killing — have altered the trajectory of policing. But change has come about unevenly in thousands of police departments across the U.S.

Rodgers, NFL players urge league to nix turf, go with grass

Rodgers, NFL players urge league to nix turf, go with grass

Aaron Rodgers and his peers around the NFL are calling for teams to tear up their turf playing surfaces and replace them with grass. The outpouring comes a week after NFL Players Association President JC Tretter called on six venues to immediately change their field types, saying the artificial turf in those stadiums was resulting in higher injury rates. Players are concerned about non-contact and lower extremity injuries. The NFL has said its data shows injury rates are similar on grass and artificial turf. Rodgers says owners could be "putting your money where your mouth is if player safety is important.”

Bank ordered to pay $563 million to victims of Petters fraud

A federal jury has awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom. It’s also the largest single verdict or settlement connected to the multi-billion dollar Petters fraud. BMO said it will appeal the verdict and penalty. Petters, of Wayzata, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2010 for defrauding investors out of $1.9 billion. Receiver Doug Kelley and his team has spent more than a decade searching for and liquidating Petters’ assets to compensate as many victims and creditors as possible.

Minnesota: What to expect on election night

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s bid for a second term is Minnesota’s top race this year. His Republican opponent is physician and former state Sen. Scott Jensen. Walz pulled nearly 54 percent of the vote in 2018 but the race is seen as tighter this year. The U.S. House race in Minnesota’s 2nd District has drawn the most attention and money of the state’s eight congressional races. Democratic U.S Rep. Angie Craig is fighting to keep her seat in a rematch against Marine Corps veteran Tyler Kistner. She beat him by just over 2 points in 2020.

Watch Now: Related Video

Qatar 2022, a controversial World Cup: Restrictions on LGBTQ+ community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News