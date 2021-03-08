Fiery chants for justice from marchers at Chauvin trial

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Hundreds of demonstrators march through Minneapolis following protests near the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis.
The military stands guard outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the first day of the Derek Chauvin trial, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn.
A demonstrator holds up a Black Lives Matter flag outside the Hennepin County Government Center, right, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis.
National Guard troops maintain the fenced-off road leading to the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis.
Dancers in native dress take part in a ceremony outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis.
Sheriff deputies and National Guard troops maintain the fenced-off road leading to the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis.
Signs and flowers mark the fence around the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last may in Minneapolis.
Demonstrators gather outside the Hennepin County Government Center, background, on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis.
Hundreds of people gathered in Minneapolis courthouse near where jury selection was to take place for the former police officer accused in the death of George Floyd. Chants included "Say his name! George Floyd!" and "What do we want? Justice!"
National Guard troops watch the pedestrian entrance Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., the site of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
Demonstrators gather outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis.
By MOHAMED IBRAHIM
Associated Press/Report for America
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Monday outside the fortified courthouse for the first day of the trial of a former police officer charged in George Floyd's death, with chants of “No justice, no peace!” and speakers imploring the jurors to “do the right thing.”
Many in the crowd carried banners, some reading “Justice for George Floyd” and “Convict Killer Cops."
As the judge and attorneys convened high above in an 18th-floor courtroom — with jury selection almost immediately stalling over the state's effort to add a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin — organizer DJ Hooker lamented the concrete barriers, chain-link fencing, barbed wire and razor wire that has gone up around the courthouse, along with National Guard troops and police standing guard behind.
“We ain’t in that cage over there. What do they call it, the First Amendment zone? The Freedom Zone, I call it a cage,” said Hooker, an organizer with Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, which was formed after the 2015 death of Jamar Clark in a confrontation with Minneapolis police. “Look what they did to our beautiful downtown. They turned this into a war zone.”