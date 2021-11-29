Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly after a plane had landed from Orlando, Florida.

About a dozen male and female passengers were involved in the scrape after two large groups of travelers deplaned from a Frontier Airlines flight just before midnight Friday, said Patrick Hogan, spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

“I don’t have the motivation for the fight yet," Hogan said Monday. "That’s part of the investigation that’s going on.”

A video of the incident, which lasted just over a minute, was posted on social media and shared by more than 7,000 people by midday Monday, the Star Tribune reported.

Punches were exchanged among several people and some of them threw stanchions and broke chairs, Hogan said. Airport police responded to the scene in less than two minutes and Bloomington police were on hand at the baggage claim area to help “keep the peace,” he said.

Injuries appeared to be minor and all of the people involved in the incident declined to be transported to a hospital for treatment, Hogan said.

No arrests have been made. Hogan said police will assess charges after reviewing video and other evidence.

