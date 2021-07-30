Fight preceded fatal shooting in Dunn County, officials say

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A fight preceded the fatal shooting of a Watford City man in rural Dunn County last weekend, according to authorities.

A 28-year-old man from Mesa, Arizona, is charged with shooting Brian Rowe multiple times as they rode with a woman in Rowe's pickup truck Sunday.

Carlos Mendivil-Beltran is charged with murder, felony theft and theft conspiracy. Officials did not say how the three in the pickup knew each other or what the two men argued about.

The 28-year-old woman from Cascade, Wisconsin is charged with theft conspiracy and hindering law enforcement.

According to a court affidavit, Mendivil-Beltran pushed Rowe out of the truck near Killdeer after he shot him. Mendivil-Beltran later crashed the pickup into a ravine and abandoned it, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Police in Moorhead, Minnesota arrested Mendivil-Beltran and the woman on Tuesday. Both are in the Clay County Jail. Officials say Mendivil-Beltran is fighting extradition.

A hearing on that matter was not immediately scheduled. It was not clear if either defendant has an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

