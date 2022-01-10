 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire crews battle blaze at condemned hotel in Duluth

Fire crews are fighting a large fire at a condemned hotel in Duluth Monday in subzero conditions.

Duluth fire officials say the roof of the old Seaway Hotel in the Lincoln Park Craft District has collapsed and all firefighters have been pulled out of the building Monday.

Some residents and workers in adjacent buildings, including tenants in apartments above Curly's Bar, have been evacuated as a precaution.

The Esmond Building, owned by the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority, was condemned and slated for demolition after another building was constructed to house the hotel's former residents.

A fire at the building last month was ruled accidental and caused by a person who was homeless who was in the building.

Firefighters from Superior, Wisconsin are providing mutual aid.

