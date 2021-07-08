 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire damages historical Upsala home
0 Comments
AP

Fire damages historical Upsala home

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that damaged a historical home in Upsala.

The St. Cloud Times reported firefighters got a call of a blaze at the Borgstrom House-Historical Site around 10:40 p.m. Monday. Firefighters contained the flames to the attic.

Authorities didn’t put together a damage estimate. The state fire marshal is assisting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The Borgstrom family helped found Upsala, which was originally known only as the “Swedish Settlement.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News