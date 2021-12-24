Firefighters recover 2 bodies from burning house

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — Firefighters have recovered two bodies from a burning house near Bemidji.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported the fire broke out early Thursday morning in Liberty Township, about 13 miles northwest of Bemidji. Firefighters arrived to find the two-story home fully engulfed in flames.

Initial reports indicated two children who lived in the home were unaccounted for and possibly trapped in an upstairs bedroom. Firefighters attempted a rescue but weren’t successful. Two bodies were removed from the home Thursday afternoon. Their identifies haven’t been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

