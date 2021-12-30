 Skip to main content
Firefighters rescue injured woman from Minnesota cave

Firefighters have rescued an injured woman from a cave in a Minneapolis park

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Firefighters have rescued an injured woman from a cave in a Minneapolis park.

The city’s fire department issued a news release saying firefighters got a call about 6 p.m. Wednesday that a woman had fallen in the cave located behind the frozen Minnehaha Falls in Minnehaha Regional Park in Minneapolis.

Firefighters used ropes and harnesses to reach the cave and found the woman deep inside the cavern. She said she had slipped and injured her ankle and couldn’t climb out.

Firefighters splinted her ankle, put her in a rescue basket and hauled her up to paramedics. She was ultimately taken to a hospital. No one else was hurt.

