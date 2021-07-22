 Skip to main content
First responders on scene of house explosion in Princeton
AP

First responders on scene of house explosion in Princeton

PRINCETON, Minn. (AP) — First responders are on the scene of an apparent house explosion in Princeton.

Images from KARE-11′ s news chopper show what appears to be a house that is reduced to rubble, standing next to a two-stall garage that seems to be undamaged. Neighbors said the explosion happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Messages left with the police department were not immediately returned.

Princeton is about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) north of Minneapolis

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KARE-TV.

