First-year university enrollment confirmations up 12%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — First-year enrollment confirmations for the fall semester are up from the same time last year, officials with the University of Minnesota system said Friday.

System officials said confirmations from students coming directly from high school have increased 12% from last year and are up seven percent over the system’s five-year average.

They attributed the increase to the “Promise Plus” program that provides free tuition to any student with annual family income of less than $50,000 and a scholarship match program that has raised $6.1 million to support low-income students.

But they warned an overall decline in high school graduates expected to being in about six years could lead to falling enrollment in the future.

