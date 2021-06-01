Fisherman dies after falling into Boundary Waters lake

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A fisherman has died after falling from a boat into a lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota, according to sheriff's officials.

St. Louis County sheriff's deputies received a 911 call about a water emergency on Trout Lake about 2:30 p.m. Monday. They learned a 51-year-old man had fallen out of the boat on the northern part of the lake. Others in the boat said the man was not wearing a life preserver and immediately went under.

They, along with other boaters in the area, were able to pull the victim out of the water and got him to shore where CPR was started. Emergency responders arrived and took over life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

