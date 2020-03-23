Fitness enthusiasts think outside the gym during coronavirus

LaTart's yoga and warrior sculpting instructors at Life Time in Minneapolis are still teaching classes. They've just moved them from the gym to cyberspace, where they are livestreaming instructions from their website. LaTart says knowing he can still participate in the classes is keeping him sane.

“I like the idea that this is something that’s normal,” the 38-year-old radio producer said. "This is someone I know. This is something that’s familiar.”

Beth Berglin, 40, a director at a charity in Miami, was used to going to boot camp-style classes four mornings a week until authorities began urging residents to avoid gatherings and she her husband decided to stay at home as much as possible. Her gym closed earlier this month, but she is staying active through online classes from Burn Boot Camp.

“Part of the reason we exercise is to have that mental break," she said. "I can’t imagine getting through this without having some form of physical activity.”

In Fort Lauderdale, LA Fitness members were told not to return as they left the gym last Monday night. That scene has played out across the country as state governments have ramped up containment measures. Planet Fitness, Equinox and Life Time Fitness have all said they’re closing outlets for several weeks or indefinitely in response to the coronavirus.