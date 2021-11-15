 Skip to main content
AP

Flight makes emergency landing at Twin Cities airport

A Spirit Airlines flight that took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport made an emergency landing after a pilot reported a possible engine fire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Spirit Airlines flight that took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport made an emergency landing after a pilot reported a possible engine fire.

The flight took off about 7:30 p.m. Sunday and was headed for Orlando, but within minutes returned to the Twin Cities airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement that said the Airbus A320 landed safely about 7:50 p.m. and taxied to the terminal. No injuries were reported. The FAA plans to investigate.

Airport officials said fire crews responded, but did not find a fire , KSTP-TV reported.

Spirit Airlines said another airplane was transporting passengers to Orlando.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KSTP-TV.

