 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Flooding affecting travel in parts of ND, Minnesota

Excessive rainfall has caused flooding in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota where roads are closed and at least one small community is surrounded by water

  • Updated
  • 0

CAVALIER, N.D. (AP) — Excessive rainfall has caused flooding in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota where roads are closed and at least one small community is surrounded by water.

Neche, with a population of about 380, has become an island with the Pembina River cresting at 21.7 feet (661 centimeters), according to Pembina County Emergency Management spokeswoman Rebecca Flanders.

It's anticipated that the water level in Neche will be consistent for the next several days to a week, Flanders said.

About 16 miles to the south, officials asked residents in some parts of Cavalier to evacuate their homes due to the rising water.

The Pembina County Sheriff's Office says some areas “will become inundated, and residents may be unable to leave due to flooded streets.”

Cavalier Mayor Lacey Hinkle said Monday a few people left their homes and moved to higher ground. Sandbagging continued around local businesses, Hinkle said.

People are also reading…

Cavalier, the largest city in Pembina County with about 1,100 residents, is about 80 miles (128.7 kilometers) northwest of Grand Forks.

The region received between 1.5 inches (38 millimeters) and 2 inches (50.8 millimeters) of rain between Friday and Sunday as did Thief River Falls and Crookston in northwestern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Monday for Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau counties and for the Red Lake River at Crookston, Minnesota.

Heavy rainfall has continued to cause rising levels on rivers within the Red Lake basin, the weather service said.

Roads remain closed in many locations due to flooding, including portions of Highways 54 and 18, as well as the Sorlie Bridge and the Point Bridge in Grand Forks.

In Pembina near the Canadian border, water is touching Interstate 29, but has not covered the road, according to emergency management officials. Sand is being delivered to the area and high school students will be volunteering to fill sand bags on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1st winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Minnesota

Lottery officials say the first people to buy a winning Mega Millions ticket in Minnesota have quietly redeemed their prize. They opted both to take the cash option of $66.9 million before taxes and to remain anonymous. The winning $110 million ticket for the April 12 drawing was sold at a Holiday gas station in Ramsey. Lottery officials could not say if the winners were from Minnesota, but were told that the couple has been playing the lottery since their first date more than 30 years ago. A new state law allows winners of prizes of $10,000 or more to keep their names a secret. Mega Millions has been played in Minnesota since 2010. It is the fifth largest in state lottery history.

Mysterious pediatric liver disease found in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health said it’s investigating several severe cases of hepatitis among children and has reported the cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC continues to investigate cases of the sudden liver disease in nearly 200 children that has health authorities in several countries racing to find answers. The illness is being called hepatitis of unknown origin. The cases have no known connection, although a link with a virus that can cause colds is being investigated. M Health Fairview reported two cases to MDH, which involve an infant and a two-year-old. Hospital officials say one of the patients was treated several months ago, which included a liver transplant. 

Police arrest juvenile suspect in death of 10-year-old girl

Police arrest juvenile suspect in death of 10-year-old girl

Police investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin say they've arrested a juvenile suspect known to the victim. The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Police said her death was a homicide. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm during a brief news conference Tuesday evening declined to provide the age or sex of the suspect, whether the suspect was related to Lily or where the arrest occurred. He said there was no longer any danger to the public. Kelm says officers executed a search warrant at an address in the block where Lily had gone to visit her aunt on Sunday, when she went missing.

Agents investigate fatal shooting by officers near Bowlus

State agents are investigating a fatal shooting by a sheriff’s deputy and Minnesota trooper in Morrison County. The Minnesota Department of Safety says members of the West Central Drug Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle about 13 miles south of Little Falls about 6 p.m. Thursday. Officials haven’t said what caused the trooper and a deputy from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office fire their weapons. The DPS says a man in the vehicle was killed and a second person inside was injured. That’s person’s condition was not disclosed. Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating. Authorities say a handgun was recovered at the scene. 

Officials: Deaths of 2 near Wadena is murder-suicide

Sheriff's officials say an investigation into the deaths of two people in Otter Tail County is a case of murder-suicide. Deputies responded to a residence in rural Wadena last Friday night where the bodies of two adults were found. In a statement Monday, authorities said a 25-year-old man fatally shot his 25-year-old wife and then took his own life. Autopsies were conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey. The couple has not yet been identified.

Target Corp. pays $5 million to settle pricing lawsuit

Target Corp. has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a California lawsuit alleging the retail chain changed prices on its mobile app after customers entered stores. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the San Diego County District Attorney's Office filed the lawsuit in February. The settlement was announced last month. The lawsuit alleged that Target used a technology known as “geofencing” that enables businesses to identify customers' locations and make their apps adapt to that location. The retailer didn't clearly disclose to customers where some items could be purchased for the advertised price, either online or in the store. The settlement prohibits Target from using the technology to raise prices. 

Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd

Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd

The former Minneapolis police officer found guilty of murder in the killing of George Floyd has appealed his conviction, saying among other things that the jury was intimidated by ongoing sometimes violent protests and prejudiced by excessive pre-trial publicity. Derek Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing Monday to reverse his conviction, reverse and remand for a new trial in a new venue, or order a resentencing. Last June, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds. 

Embattled Rep. John Thompson defends conduct in traffic stop

Embattled Rep. John Thompson defends conduct in traffic stop

A Minnesota lawmaker who’s been a longtime critic of police is defending his conduct during a traffic stop for his adult daughter that turned into a verbal confrontation. St. Paul police say Rep. John Thompson, of St. Paul, arrived Sunday after they pulled over his daughter for expired license tabs and for swerving out of her lane. Chief Todd Axtell on Monday accused him of attempting “to intimidate and bully police officers” who were doing their jobs. Thompson on Tuesday denied misusing his position, saying he was just trying to help his daughter who was having a mental health episode.

New criticism for Rep. John Thompson over traffic stop

A state lawmaker expelled by Democrats from their caucus last fall faces new criticism after police say he yelled at officers after his daughter was pulled over. Police in St. Paul say state Rep. John Thompson arrived at a scene Sunday where officers had pulled over his adult daughter for expired tabs and for swerving out of her lane. Chief Todd Axtell said in a social media post that Thompson “jumped out and immediately began interfering by yelling and questioning the traffic stop and identifying himself” as a state legislator. The chief accused Thompson of attempting “to intimidate and bully police officers” doing their job. Thompson didn’t immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd death won't be livestreamed

Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd death won't be livestreamed

A Minnesota judge has ruled that the trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting George Floyd’s killing will not be livestreamed. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill cited the threat of COVID-19 to allow livestreaming of last year’s murder trial of Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death. But he said in an order filed Monday evening that the pandemic has receded to the point that he cannot override the other three officers’ objections to live audiovisual coverage. The trial for former Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng is set to begin in June. Prosecutors and a coalition of media organizations including The Associated Press had argued for allowing live televised coverage again.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: ‘Safe passage operation’ starts in Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News