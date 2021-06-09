Florida county considers limits on neighborhood protests

“It’s even more important that the people have the opportunity to comment on it. ... And by rushing this, we’re taking that away from people,” said Commissioner Emily Bonilla.

Commissioner Mayra Uribe said she was troubled that Orange County's citizens weren't involved in the discussion.

“We know historically that different communities are treated differently,” she said.

The sheriff said the protests outside the townhouse that was owned by Chauvin and his now ex-wife were “generally peaceful,” but there was some vandalism, two people were arrested and there were threats on social media about burning the house down.

“We had probably, depending on the day and time of night, anywhere from 20 to 40 deputies out there because of the size of the crowd,” Mina said.

Mina said many of the neighbors “totally agreed" why the protestors were there, “but you can tell there was a little uneasiness in them,” and their concerns grew as the protests continued.

