 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Floyd family, others see inequality in penalties for ex-cops

Three former Minneapolis police officers went before a federal judge during the last week to be sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, and for each man, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson handed out penalties well below what prosecutors sought and below federal guidelines

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers went before a federal judge during the last week to be sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, and for each man, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson handed out penalties well below what prosecutors sought and below federal guidelines.

Tou Thao, who held back concerned bystanders as Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck, got 3 1/2 years. J. Alexander Kueng, who pinned Floyd's back, got three. And Thomas Lane, who held Floyd's feet and asked twice about rolling the Black man on his side, got 2 1/2.

For some Floyd family members and activists, the penalties were too small — and a bitter reminder of a justice system they say does not treat all people equally.

People are also reading…

“Once again, our judicial system favored people that should be locked up forever," Floyd's uncle, Selwyn Jones, said Thursday. The officers, he said, “contributed to the most brutal, heinous killing in most of our lifetimes.”

Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe and eventually grew still. The killing, recorded by bystanders, sparked protests worldwide and a reckoning over racial injustice in policing.

Chauvin, who pleaded guilty to a federal count in which he admitted willfully depriving Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, was sentenced to 21 years for that and for an unrelated case involving a 14-year-old boy.

Lane, Thao and Kueng were all convicted of depriving Floyd of medical care; Kueng and Thao were also convicted on a second count of failing to intervene. When issuing sentences in cases that include multiple defendants, judges have to look at each defendant's level of culpability and issue sentences that are proportional. Legal experts who spoke to The Associated Press did not expect any of them to receive sentences as long as Chauvin's.

Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and former federal prosecutor, called the sentences for the three “groundbreaking," saying it's rare for officers who don't directly commit killings to be held accountable.

Paris Stevens, Floyd's cousin and a co-chair of the George Floyd Global Memorial, said she didn't think Lane, Kueng and Thao should have gotten the same penalty as Chauvin — but the sentences they got were too low. She said police officers should be punished more harshly because of the power they hold, and said the three men could have helped Floyd, but didn't.

“They stood by and kind of watched,” she said.

Stevens saw favoritism in Magnuson's sentences.

“I think all officers get favoritism in the court of law. Because historically that’s the way it’s played out,” she said.

At their sentencing hearings, Magnuson said Lane, who is white, and Kueng, who is Black, were rookies. He called Thao, who is Hmong American, a “good police officer, father and husband.” While he said the officers were culpable for violating Floyd’s rights, Magnuson also mentioned numerous letters of support that each officer received. And during Chauvin's sentencing, Magnuson appeared to suggest that Chauvin bore the most blame in the case, telling him: “You absolutely destroyed the lives of three young officers by taking command of the scene.”

Toshira Garroway, an activist who attended the sentencing hearings on Wednesday to support Floyd’s girlfriend, took exception to Magnuson's assessment of Thao as “a good police officer, father and husband."

“That was irrelevant to what he did on May 25, 2020,” Garroway said.

Ayesha Bell Hardaway, who directs the Social Justice Law Center at Case Western Reserve University, said the judge “seemed to really have lost track of what occurred during those 9 minutes and 30 seconds" and what she called an “egregious” killing.

She said Floyd’s killing sparked widespread awareness of the harm that excessive force and tactics can have, but worried that the sentences will undermine momentum for police reform.

“When someone dies and we’re only talking about the potential of two years in prison, I think there’s a strong concern, a well-founded concern, that this removes the motivation for police to be more mindful of the way they choose to use force against individuals on the street,” Hardaway said.

Osler said any prison time for a police officer would likely make other officers think twice about declining to intervene.

“We should hope that it has the impact of changing behavior and prodding them to intervene when a life can be saved,” he said.

Angela Harrelson, an aunt of Floyd’s, said the judge showed favoritism when he allowed the three men to remain free pending sentencing and afterward — although that is frequently done in federal cases. Still, she celebrated the guilty verdicts as progress toward holding police accountable for their actions.

"There’s a lot of triumphs that have been made in pushing forward. We are on the right track and police officers are being held accountable,” Harrelson said. “For Black and brown people, we are dismantling the system. It is peeling away before our eyes.”

In separate proceedings in state court, Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and was sentenced to a 22 1/2 years, which is being served at the same time as his federal sentence. Lane pleaded guilty in state court to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing there. Kueng and Thao face an Oct. 24 trial on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.

Groves reported from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Associated Press/Report for America reporter Trisha Ahmed contributed from Minneapolis.

Find AP’s full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights

Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights

The last two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights have been sentenced in federal court. J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced Wednesday to three years and Tou Thao got a 3 1/2-year sentence. They were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old Black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin and another former officer, Thomas Lane, have already been sentenced on federal charges.

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

A North Dakota judge has put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion pending resolution of a lawsuit that argues the law violates the state constitution. The judge sided with the state's only abortion clinic in ruling that the attorney general had prematurely started a 30-day clock that would have made the ban take effect Thursday. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said he would immediately re-file to start the clock on another 30-day countdown. The owner of the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo has said she will relocate to nearby Moorhead, Minnesota, if litigation doesn't block the ban.

House explosion, fire kills elderly couple in Hopkins

Authorities are working to learn what caused a deadly house explosion and fire in Hopkins. Family members have identified the two people killed in Wednesday’s explosion and fire as an elderly married couple, 85-year-old Hubert Vassar and his 83-year-old wife Sharon Vassar. The explosion and fire destroyed the house they built in the 1950s and in which they raised their children. About a dozen family members gathered at the scene as emergency workers combed through the debris. Sharon Vassar’s sister, Kathleen Kautz, says the family was able to retrieve a few wedding photos of the couple and some jewelry and coins.

Police find 2 bodies after explosion demolishes Hopkins home

Authorities say two people were killed when an explosion and fire demolished a suburban Minneapolis home. Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken says it was a “pretty violent explosion” that reportedly shook many other homes in the neighborhood. The cause of the blast has not been determined. Specken says crews found no gas leaks on the exterior of the home. A Hopkins police spokeswoman says two bodies were recovered from the debris. They have not been identified. Police say two elderly people lived in the home.

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights

A judge has sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the restraint that killed George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Lane on Thursday for his conviction of depriving Floyd of medical care as he lay dying under Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in May 2020. The sentence was well below what prosecutors and Floyd’s family sought, and sparked anger from Floyd's family members. The killing of Floyd, who was Black, launched a national reckoning on race. Lane, who is white, didn’t speak at the hearing. Magnuson says Lane, who faces sentencing in September on a state charge in Floyd’s killing, will remain free on bond but must turn himself in Oct. 4.

Chicago man found guilty in Minnesota road rage shooting

A Chicago man has been convicted of first-degree murder and two other charges for the shooting death of a Minnesota man in what authorities called a road rage incident. A jury on Thursday found Jamal Smith guilty of three counts in the July 2021 death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal. Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his son home from a baseball game on Highway 169 in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. The verdict came after a judge on Wednesday told the jurors to keep deliberating after they said they were deadlocked on the first-degree murder charge but agreed on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Jurors wound up deliberating for 16 hours after starting on Tuesday.

Søndergård hired as music director of Minnesota Orchestra

Danish conductor Thomas Søndergård has been hired as music director of the Minnesota Orchestra and given a five-year contract that starts with the 2023-24 season. Søndergård, 52, will have the title of music director designate during the 2022-23 season. He will succeed Finnish conductor Osmo Vänskä, the orchestra’s music director from 2003-04 through last season. Søndergård also is music director of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, a role he has held since 2018-19 after serving as principal conductor from 2012. Past Minnesota music directors include Eugene Ormandy, Dimitri Mitropoulos, Antal Dorati, Neville Marriner and Edo de Waart.

Weekly tests dropped for unvaccinated state employees

Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace. The requirement that went into effect in September 2021 meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those that didn’t comply were subjected to suspensions or other discipline. Minnesota Management and Budget spokesman Patrick Hogan says the requirement was rescinded because of the evolving nature of the virus. Hogan says agencies can still adopt their own procedures. And, a small number of state workers in health care settings are still bound by federal vaccination rules that took hold in January.

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights

A judge has sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the restraint that killed George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Lane on Thursday for his conviction of depriving Floyd of medical care as he lay dying under Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in May 2020. The sentence was well below what prosecutors and Floyd’s family sought, and sparked anger from Floyd's family members. The killing of Floyd, who was Black, launched a national reckoning on race. Lane, who is white, didn’t speak at the hearing. Magnuson says Lane, who faces sentencing in September on a state charge in Floyd’s killing, will remain free on bond but must turn himself in Oct. 4.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic hopeful Tsudoi Miyazaki fatally struck by car while training in France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News