Floyd verdict won't remove blocks to police accountability

— A national database that keeps track of 30,188 officers who have lost their badges doesn’t release the information to the public.

— In Illinois, 81 Chicago police officers lost their badges in the past two decades, but only after they were investigated for 1,706 prior complaints - 21 per officer.

— In New York, the repeal of a law blocking access to past complaints opened records to a whopping 323,911 complaints over the past 35 years.

— In Philadelphia, two-thirds of the 170 officers the police department wanted to fire in recent decades stayed on the force through union arbitration.

— In St. Louis, the police unions are effectively segregated and white officers have gotten away with assaulting black colleagues.

— In Portland, a federal court found that federal agents targeted journalists in a “shocking pattern of misconduct.”

— In California, 630 people who had been officers since 2008 had been previously convicted of a crime.

