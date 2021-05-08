Floyd's brother, nephew react to ex-cops' federal indictment

HOUSTON (AP) — George Floyd’s brother and nephew expressed gratitude Saturday after a federal grand jury indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in his death.

The three-count indictment unsealed Friday “put a smile on our faces” and “holds these guys to accountability,” said Rodney Floyd, George Floyd’s brother.

Brandon Williams, George Floyd's nephew, said the indictment “gives us hope.”

“No family should have to go through what we went through,” he said.

The press conference was held at Texas Southern University in Houston, where George Floyd grew up. Floyd’s death sparked protests worldwide and calls to hold police accountable after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was captured on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

Chauvin was convicted last month on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is asking for a new trial. The other three are set for state trial on Aug. 23.