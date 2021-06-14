Food insecurity worsens, even in America's breadbasket

“Not only have we seen an increase in the food that we need to bring in, but our clientele jumped,” Sobolik said. “We are hearing stories and having people come to us for the very first time in their lives. They’ve been food bank donors in the past, they have done food drives and now they need a little bit of assistance to help them get back on their feet.”

The food bank last year witnessed an “unprecedented need for food assistance” -- a 39% increase in both pounds of food distributed and meals provided, and a 42% surge in the number of people receiving meals.

“We knew that it was a difficult year for so many,” Sobolik said. “But this really puts things in perspective.”

The onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020 brought the economy to a near-standstill, with schools and businesses closed and people encouraged to stay at home. Surplus food quickly became scarce.

“Retailers obviously couldn’t keep food on their shelves so they didn’t have it to donate, and all of the companies that sell their products to grocery stores and retailers, they couldn’t keep it on their shelves,” Sobolik said. “So we just didn’t have the donations coming in that we historically had in the past.”