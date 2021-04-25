For 3 ex-cops, will blaming Chauvin for Floyd's death work?

“His defense could be, ‘I was just present and it takes more than presence to make a crime,'" Heffelfinger said.

But one of the onlookers Thao specifically ordered to stand back was Genevieve Hansen, a Minneapolis firefighter who can be heard on video pleading repeatedly for officers to check Floyd's pulse. Hansen cried on the witness stand at Chauvin's trial as she described her frustration at being prevented from coming to Floyd's aid.

The quick conviction for Chauvin spurred speculation about plea deals. Heffelfinger said prosecutors may be open to that because they're aware of the potential weaknesses in the cases against the three.

“Prosecutors know this stuff, so this is a good time for all parties to consider settlement over the next two or three months," he said.

Gaertner said prosecutors will feel pressure not to strike a plea deal that could be seen by activists as letting the officers off lightly. But she said she hopes they do consider deals that would avert a trial, particularly due to the stress and expense of the just-completed trial that transformed parts of Minneapolis into a militarized zone.