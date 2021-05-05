For Ojibwe, sugarbush time brings tasty food, life lessons

Ojibwe have long relied on the maple tree — known as ininaatiq, or man tree — for food and a product with which to barter or sell. Unlike white sugar, maple syrup and maple sugar contain riboflavin, thiamine, manganese, zinc, magnesium, calcium, iron, selenium and potassium. According to research funded by the Federation of Quebec Maple Producers, maple syrup also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties as well as polyphenols, which inhibit the enzymes responsible for converting carbohydrates to sugars, offering a possible method for managing Type 2 diabetes.

According to historical data collected by Paul DeMain of the Oneida and Ojibwe tribes, a typical Ojibwe family during the late 19th century produced around 1,000 pounds of maple sugar. Since about 40 gallons of sap are required to make one gallon of syrup or eight pounds of sugar, the family would have tapped about 900 trees. DeMain is an avid proponent of food sovereignty in which Native peoples use local resources to feed themselves.

But as settlers began to cut the forests for timber and states grew more restrictive toward tribal hunting, fishing and gathering rights, Ojibwe began to move away from the sugarbush, relying instead on store-bought sugar.

DeMain shared some of the traditional teachings about iskigamizigan.