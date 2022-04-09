Former Alexandria police chief charged with theft

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Alexandria police chief was arrested and charged with theft for using city funds to purchase items for his personal use.
After a yearlong investigation, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the 57-year-old Richard Wyffels, who retired in September 2020, charged more than $65,700 to a city-issued credit card, beginning in December 2014. None of the items that were purchased could be found in the Police Department.
The Star Tribune reports Wyffels was arrested Friday. An attempt to reach Wyffels was not successful.
“While it is unknown what the Defendant did with every missing item, some items were recovered in the Defendant’s possession and others liquidated for monetary gain,” the criminal complaint states.
The investigation is ongoing.
