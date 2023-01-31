ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Durenberger, a Minnesota Republican who espoused a progressive brand of politics, has died at 88.
A Minnesota woman has admitted to leaving her newborn baby to die on the banks of the Mississippi River in 2003. Fifty-year-old Jennifer Matter pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the baby's death. Matter admitted she left the baby boy after giving birth in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin, a body of water on the Mississippi River. Prosecutors say DNA evidence also links Matter to a baby girl found by the Mississippi in 1999. Matter has not been charged in that case. Investigators arrested Matter in May 2022 at her home in Belvidere Township. She will be sentenced April 28.
Police video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by officers in Memphis, Tennessee, is hard to watch. The images are a glaring reminder of repeated failures of efforts to prevent police brutality. Nearly 32 years ago, the savage beating of Rodney King by police in Los Angeles sparked calls for reform. Such brutal scenes have repeated themselves, with police killing roughly three people per day since 2020. The Memphis officers were fired and face murder charges, and their so-called Scorpion unit has been disbanded by the police chief. But advocates say nothing less than a cultural change in law enforcement will provide the safety and liberty Black people demand.
The Minnesota Senate has voted to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back. The pill passed 34-33 early Saturday after a marathon debate. Democrats have made the bill one of their top priorities in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. While a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision protects abortion rights, sponsors want to make sure those protections remain in force no matter who sits on future courts. The House passed the bill last week. Gov. Tim Walz hopes to sign it before the end of the month.
Authorities say a White Bear Lake police officer is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot while trying to make an arrest. Officers were trying to arrest the suspect on a felony domestic assault warrant at an apartment complex around 10 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired. White Bear Lake Police Capt. Phil Henry says the officer was wounded and taken the hospital. The officer underwent surgery and was expected to recover, but details of the officer’s injuries were not immediately released. The suspect was later arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Jail.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will study whether to toughen regulation of large livestock farms that pollute waterways. The agency hasn't revised its rules dealing with the nation's largest hog, poultry and cattle operations since 2008. Farm manure and fertilizer runoff fouls lakes and streams. It's a leading cause of harmful algae blooms. EPA says it reconsidered its intention to leave existing rules in place after an environmental group filed a lawsuit. The agency says it will gather information on how bad the pollution is and what new methods might bring improvements.
The faculty at a Minnesota college is calling for its president to resign for her handling of a Muslim student's objection to a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad being shown in an ancient art course. Faculty leaders at Hamline University say members voted Tuesday. They say they lost faith in President Fayneese Miller because she declined to renew the contract for an adjunct art instructor who showed the painting, Erika López Prater. That instructor sued the private liberal arts school last week. A Hamline spokesman says Miller and her team are discussing how to respond to the Faculty Council's vote.
A Chicago prosecutor is dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly. The decision follows federal convictions in two different courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx made the announcement Monday, a day ahead of a court hearing. Kelly was indicted in 2019 on multiple crimes and accused of sexually abusing four women in Illinois, including three who were minors. Since then, federal juries in Chicago and New York have convicted him of a raft of crimes, including child pornography, enticement, racketeering and sex trafficking. Kelly is already serving a 30-year prison sentence.
Biden administration moves to protect Boundary Waters wilderness in northern Minnesota from proposed copper-nickel mine
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies. The City of Winsted posted a message on its Facebook page urging residents to avoid the area. Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis
North Dakota landowners testified for and against a carbon capture company’s use of eminent domain. Some landowners said carbon companies should not be able to forcibly buy people's land. Other landowners said carbon companies should be able to so they can complete pipeline construction quickly and serve an important public interest. Summit Carbon Solutions' $4.5 billion proposed pipeline would reduce the state’s carbon footprint and allow North Dakotans to continue working in energy and agriculture. The massive underground system of carbon dioxide pipelines would span 2,000 miles across several states, running under hundreds of people’s homes and farms in the Midwest.