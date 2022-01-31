Former Washington County Judge Tad Jude announces for AG

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Washington County Judge Tad Jude on Monday became the latest Republican hoping to unseat Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Jude was a state lawmaker for nearly two decades and also served as a Hennepin County commissioner before being elected to the bench in 2010. He spent 10 years as a judge.

Jude said in a statement announcing his candidacy that he would focus on public safety and improved oversight of nonprofit organizations.

Business attorney Jim Schultz, former state Reps. Doug Wardlow and Dennis Smith and defense attorney Lynne Torgerson are also running.

