Four people wounded in Minneapolis shooting Saturday night

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four people were injured when shots were fired in a large gathering near downtown Minneapolis Saturday.
Minneapolis police said officers arrived to find multiple fights breaking out within a large group gathered near the Stone Arch Bridge near Main Street and 6th Avenue Southeast around 11 p.m. Saturday.
Police said a man in his 30s suffered a potentially life-threatening shot to the head. Paramedics also took an 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man to the hospital with wounds that weren't considered life-threatening. And a private vehicle took a 17-year-old girl to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
A police spokesperson said no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.
