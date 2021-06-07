Fourth man sentenced for burning Minneapolis police station

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge on Monday sentenced the last of four men who pleaded guilty to burning a Minneapolis police station last summer.

Prosecutors said U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz sentenced 27-year-old Bryce Michael Williams to two years and five months in prison and ordered him to help pay $12 million in restitution for the damage.

Williams was in a crowd of more than 1,000 people who gathered outside the station during a May 28, 2020, protest over the death of George Floyd. Williams entered the station and lit a Molotov cocktail, which Davon De-Andre Turner used to light a fire, according to court documents.

Schiltz gave Williams less time than prescribed by federal sentencing guidelines, calling him a “good person who made a terrible mistake.” But the judge rejected Williams’ request for probation only, describing him as a leader in the crowd that night.

Williams told Schiltz on Monday that he was ashamed of his actions and he'll never forget the pain he's caused, the Star Tribune reported.