Fundraising for North Dakota abortion clinic move tops $500K

Two construction workers died after a trench collapsed on top of them in St. Paul Friday afternoon and one of their bodies was found roughly 12 hours later under 9 feet of dirt. St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that a trench box that's designed to prevent cave-ins was sitting next to where three men were working on an underground pipe before the collapse but it wasn't being used. Mokosso said a third worker at the construction site tried to help the buried workers but quickly realized there was little he could do to help. The victims were not immediately identified by authorities.