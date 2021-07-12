Funky fish: Gar garners protections from Minnesota lawmakers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — One of Minnesota’s oddest, perhaps coolest, and definitely historically underappreciated fish — the gar — is about to get some love.

The ong, slender, toothy and prehistoric-looking fish will, for the first time ever in the state, be protected in ways similar to other gamefish, the result of a bit of an outcry on social media following a series of mass killings that some saw as wantonly wasteful. In a legislature divided starkly along partisan lines, Minnesota’s gar species found bipartisan support.

Officials say they aren’t sure exactly what restrictions they’ll place on catching and killing gar, but the move carries a growing awareness of changing attitudes toward native fish that humbly live on the opposite end of the piscatorial spectrum from celebrated fish like walleye and bass, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

The much-larger environment and natural resources bill approved by both the House and Senate and contains one brief reference to gar: “The commissioner must annually establish daily and possession limits for gar.”

That simple sentence has gar advocates — and yes, there are a few — celebrating.