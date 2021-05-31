Future transportation plans include more safe walking spaces

The survey also found that fewer than a third of respondents said they walk “at least a few times a week.” Transportation officials said they want to see that double to 60%.

If all of the recommendations in the plan become reality over the 20-year period, the cost would range from $221 million to $648 million, said Jake Rueter, a pedestrian and bicycle planner for the transportation department. He said the agency projects that the societal cost for traffic-related pedestrian incidents over those same 20 years could be roughly $4 billion if the proposed measures are not implemented.

Seventeen pedestrians have been killed in traffic incidents in Minnesota so far this year, according to Department of Public Safety data that was last updated on Thursday. Since then, two more pedestrians were killed in Hennepin County over the weekend, according to information from the medical examiner, bringing the total to at least 19.

