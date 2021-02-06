Gatehouses that symbolize city's meatpacking era in jeopardy

“They’re not really situated in a good spot,” he said. “So, it’s difficult to figure out how you’d get a building, plus truck access and loading and parking, to work. If you want the parcel to be industrial, for sure they would have to go.”

Garcia said the city council has agreed to try to help make the development work and asked city staff to look further into the options, which include moving the gatehouses someplace else or just demolishing them. Excavators have told the city the structures can be moved to the tune of approximately $300,000.

Some council members also want to open up the dialogue to residents “and let them know that these are the options we looked at and the directions, and kind of give the community the chance to weigh in or say goodbye, I guess,” Garcia said.

Armour’s colossal campus sat alongside the Mississippi River, five miles downstream from downtown St. Paul. Next door were the equally huge Swift & Co. meatpacking plant and the St. Paul Union Stockyards.

Armour’s operation was the largest industrial plant in the Twin Cities and extended more than a half-mile along the river. And for six decades, it put meat on America’s plates. At its peak, the Armour complex had 4,000 employees who slaughtered and sliced nearly 2,000 animals an hour.