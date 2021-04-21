George Floyd and Emmett Till families see parallels in loss

“You have the cameras all around the world to see and show what happened to my brother. It was a motion picture,” Philonise Floyd said at a news conference Tuesday after the Chauvin verdicts were announced. “The world seen his life being extinguished. And I could do nothing but watch, especially in that courtroom, over and over and over again as my brother was murdered.”

When Ollie Gordon saw the footage, she thought of her cousin Emmett Till. They were close as siblings and lived in the same Chicago house for a time.

“The tactics that were used were still an atrocity. It was still a lynching, but we were able to see and view it,” she told The Associated Press. “He took the breath from George Floyd.”

She was 7 when her cousin, visiting relatives in Mississippi, was accused of whistling at a white woman and brutally killed by two white men. His body was found weighted down in the Tallahatchie River. Till's mother insisted on an open-casket funeral, and tens of thousands of people attended. Graphic images of his mutilated body appeared in Jet magazine.