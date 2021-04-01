Floyd's girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

In March 2020, Ross drove Floyd to the emergency room because he was in extreme stomach pain, and she learned he had overdosed. In the months that followed, Ross said, she and Floyd spent a lot of time together during the coronavirus quarantine, and Floyd was clean.

But she suspected he began using again about two weeks before his death because his behavior changed: She said there would be times when he would be up and bouncing around, and other times when he would be unintelligible.

Also Thursday, a paramedic who arrived on the scene testified that the first call was a Code 2, for someone with a mouth injury, but it was upgraded a minute and a half later to Code 3 -– a life-threatening incident that led them to turn on the lights and siren.

Seth Bravinder said he saw no signs that Floyd was breathing or moving, and it appeared he was in cardiac arrest. Bravinder said they loaded Floyd into the ambulance so he could get care “in an optimum environment,” but also so paramedics could get away from the scene.

“There was also a crowd of people that appeared very upset on the sidewalk. There was some yelling and stuff,” Bravinder said. “In my mind at least, we wanted to get away from that.”