Get a COVID shot at State Fair, walk away with $100 reward

The free shots will be offered at a clinic in the North End Event Center throughout the fair, which opens Thursday and runs through Labor Day. It’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and through 8 p.m. Labor Day. Walk-ins are welcome, or fairgoers can make appointments at https://my.primary.health/r/statefair.

Anyone 12 or older who needs their first or second dose can get vaccinated at the clinic, which offers both the two-shot Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Only Minnesotans receiving their first dose qualify for the reward.

