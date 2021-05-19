 Skip to main content
Girl shot in apparent crossfire while riding in car dies
AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police on Wednesday confirmed that a 6-year-old girl shot in the head when her mother drove through what authorities believe was a shootout between rival gangs has died.

Aniya Allen was shot Monday after she and her mother were returning home after a day of shopping and swimming. Family and supporters had been keeping vigil at a local hospital since the shooting.

Activist K.G. Wilson, who is Allen's granddaughter, posted on Facebook Wednesday that Allen had died, the Star Tribune reported. “I just went from sad to mad. Right now all I want to know is who did this?” Wilson wrote.

Allen was the third young Minneapolis child shot in a span of two weeks. A 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl are both in critical conditions from earlier shootings.

Minneapolis police crime statistics show there have been 27 homicides so far this year, nearly double from the same time a year ago.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

