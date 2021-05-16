Girl shot in head while jumping on trampoline in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting on the city's north side Saturday evening that left a young girl critically injured.

Authorities say the girl was jumping on a trampoline with other children when a person in a vehicle that was driving in an alley shot at a home.

Responding officers found a preteen girl with a gunshot wound to the head and “realizing the extent of her injuries" they brought her to a hospital in a squad car, police spokesman John Elder said.

No other children were injured.

Police said they are looking for a red four-door Ford that fled the scene.

The shooting comes just two weeks after another child, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr., was shot while riding in a vehicle in Minneapolis. Garrett remains in critical condition at a Twin Cities hospital.

