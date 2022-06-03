 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golf club pays $5K after canceling conservative luncheon

A Rochester golf club has paid a conservative think tank $5,300 to settle a lawsuit alleging the club improperly canceled the group's luncheon this spring

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Rochester golf club has paid a conservative think tank $5,300 to settle a lawsuit alleging the club improperly canceled the group’s luncheon this spring.

The Center of the American Experiment said Friday that the Rochester Golf and Country Club paid the group earlier this week. The think tank had scheduled a luncheon on public safety at the club on March 15 but the club abruptly canceled it, leaving almost 50 attendees standing in the parking lot.

The think tank filed a lawsuit accusing the club of breach of contract, alleging members demanded the club cancel the gathering. The event was ultimately rescheduled for April 26. The think tank said more than 200 people attended.

A message left for the club’s general manager wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

