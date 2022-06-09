 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has announced a crime-fighting plan that would stiffen penalties for violent crime while boosting the role of the State Patrol and Minnesota National Guard

  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen announced a crime-fighting plan Thursday that would stiffen penalties for violent crime while boosting the role of the State Patrol and Minnesota National Guard in keeping order.

His 10-point proposal would create a specific crime for carjacking, which has surged in the Twin Cities area in the past couple of years. He would raise prison sentences for violent crimes and prevent nonprofit groups from bailing out people charged with violent crimes. And he said he would appoint judges who would impose the longest sentences allowed.

“Do you feel safer today than you did four years ago?" Jensen asked at a news conference. “When I ask people across Minnesota — whether it's in greater Minnesota or in the urban areas — ‘Do you feel safer than you did four years ago?' they're saying no.”

People are also reading…

Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator, was joined outside the Capitol by his running mate, former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk.

Jensen criticized incumbent Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his response to the sometimes violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, which included the burning of a police station. Jensen said Walz froze and let the situation get out of control. He said he would be quicker to deploy the National Guard to prevent trouble. He also said he would use state troopers to supplement local police in high-crime areas.

The Walz administration has already stepped up the role of the State Patrol. It announced plans last month to use troopers to supplement the Minneapolis Police Department, which has lost around 300 officers since the unrest, with many claiming post-traumatic stress disorder.

Minneapolis and St. Paul have seen a surge in violent crime that sometimes spills into the suburbs. Minneapolis recorded 97 homicides last year, the most since 1995, while St. Paul had 38, breaking the city’s record of 34 set in 1992. Minneapolis also reported more than 640 attempted or successful carjackings in 2021, while St. Paul saw about 100. The cities formerly didn't feel the need to keep specific carjacking statistics.

Jensen also called for more job, literacy and skills training for state prisoners to help them find work when they're released and thus reduce recidivism. And he called for more emphasis on restorative justice by using offenders to clean up graffiti and vandalism. He would also create a unit within the state Department of Public Safety to protect children from sexual exploitation.

Democrats were quick to criticize Jensen's plan, pointing out that it contains no new money to bolster local police departments, while Walz and other Democrats have called for $450 million in new public safety spending as part of a stalled bipartisan budget framework that Jensen opposes. They also criticized Jensen for opposing gun safety measures such as background checks.

The Legislature adjourned last month with lawmakers still divided on how to use the $7 billion that's left of what was a $9.25 billion surplus. Talks among Walz and the Senate Republican and House Democratic majorities have yet to nail down enough details for the governor to call a special session.

"From opposing universal background checks to the budget deal on public safety, Scott Jensen has shown that he’s unserious about stopping crime and gun violence,” Ken Martin, the state democratic Party chairman, said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roseville officials condemn parking ramp after wall falls

Roseville officials have condemned a mall parking ramp after a huge chunk of concrete wall fell from an upper level onto a road in front of a store. Minnesota Public Radio reports the chunk fell from the Rosedale Center mall on Wednesday afternoon. It landed in front of a Macy's store. The chunk was about two car lengths long. No one was hurt. City Manager Patrick Trudgeon says city inspectors have banned parking in or below the ramp until a structural engineer can determine the ramp's integrity.

Bonus pay coming for Minnesota's frontline COVID-19 workers

Minnesota residents who came into work during the height of the coronavirus pandemic will soon be collecting bonus pay. Workers who are eligible for so-called hero pay can begin applying Wednesday morning under the Frontline Worker Pay bill that was signed into law on April 29. They have up to 45 days to apply. The Frontline Worker Pay bill covers people employed at least 120 hours in one frontline sector or more outside their households between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021. Eligible workers include those in the long-term care and home care industries, health care, the courts, child care, public schools, retail, food service, public transit and manufacturing. The money be divided evenly, following a period for appeals.

Scuba diver pronounced dead after being pulled from lake

Authorities say a scuba diver was found dead in a suburban Minneapolis lake. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a rescue team was sent to Maxwell Bay on the north end of the Lake Minnetonka near Orono to look for the missing diver at noon Friday. With the help of sonar equipment, a diver who had been with the man before he disappeared found him about 30 feet from his last known location. Paramedics on shore attempted life-saving measures before the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Man arrested for firing at police with pregnant wife in car

Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing nearly a dozen shots at officers during a Twin Cities car chase with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the incident began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when a state trooper tried to stop Pablo Nava Jaimes for speeding in St. Paul. According to a criminal complaint, he fled at speeds near 100 mph. He fired a shot at the trooper and fired at officers who joined the chase in White Bear Lake. Jaimes finally stopped the car and he and his wife tried to run away on foot before officers captured them.

Missing Minnesota student found dead in Mississippi River

A missing University of Minnesota student has been found dead in the Mississippi River in St. Paul. The Pioneer Press reports that 21-year-old Abdirihman Abdifatah Ali of Prior Lake was last seen June 1 on the U of M's West Bank. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office's water patrol recovered his body from the river near Harriet Island on Monday evening. Foul play is not suspected. Ali is the second U of M student found dead in the Mississippi in recent weeks. Nineteen-year-old Austin Ray Retterath was found May 18 after he was reported missing 10 days earlier. No foul play is suspected in his death.

Hazardous powder sickens Georgia warehouse workers

One person was hospitalized Thursday and others were sickened by a possible hazardous materials release at a Georgia warehouse. Dublin Fire Chief Matthew Cutler tells local news outlets that firefighters were called to the Best Buy distribution center. More than 20 employees were complaining of irritation to their eyes, nose, and throat from an unknown powdered substance. Firefighters and company officials evacuated the warehouse, which closed for the day. A hazardous materials team responded to help firefighters decontaminate. Best Buy is also sending a cleanup team. The Minneapolis-based company says it's investigating the cause.

Man pleads guilty to online pornography scheme

A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he ran an online pornography scheme that victimized at least 500 girls across the United States and elsewhere. The Pioneer Press reports that 31-year-old Yue Vang entered the plea on Thursday to two counts of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort. Prosecutors are seeking a 72-year prison sentence. According to court documents, Vang created fake female profiles online to entice girls to create sexually explicit video images and send them to him. Prosecutors alleged he knew they were all under 16 because their ages were posted in profiles or they told him.

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage. Company spokeswoman Julie Ketchum said high demand for people with commercial driver's licenses has created the shortage. She said the yard waste pickup suspensions could last weeks and could expand to other cities going forward. Robbinsdale Alderman Pat Backen says the company's customers deserve better.

Deer causes fiery crash on interstate near Forest Lake

A deer caused a fiery crash on Interstate 35 near Forest Lake. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the crash took place about 8 a.m. Wednesday when pickup driver Susan Norberg of Ramsey hit a deer. She abandoned her truck in on the interstate. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show rush-hour traffic moving around the truck before a semitrailer driven by David Haag of Center City plows into it. The pickup and semitrailer slide across the interstate onto an exit ramp. The pickup hits a car parked on the shoulder and both vehicles burst into flames. The semitrailer came to rest on the median, its front end mangled. Police said no one was hurt.

Minneapolis 3-year-old shot in stomach

A 3-year-old boy in Minneapolis recovering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. The Star Tribune reports the boy was shot outside a residence in north Minneapolis around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery. A police spokesman says the boy is in stable condition. The boy is at least the eighth child 10 years old or younger hit by gunfire in Minneapolis since April 2021.

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky warns blockaded Ukraine grain stocks could triple by autumn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News