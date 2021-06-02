GOP makes fresh push to end Minnesota's emergency powers

However, private businesses can require masks for employees and customers, and a mandate remains in place in schools.

“It's never wrong to wear a mask,” Ehresmann said. “So if people have been advised by their health care provider or feel more comfortable wearing a mask, even as the mandates are gone, it's never wrong to wear a mask.”

Malcolm noted during their briefing that Minnesota's COVID-19 metrics continue to show encouraging improvements. The state reported just 128 new cases and no new deaths between Sunday afternoon and early Tuesday. She said the state's seven-day average test positivity rate has fallen to 3.4%, which is now below the state's “caution level." The state is down to only 12% of its hospital beds being used for COVID care. And over 70% of residents over the age of 16 in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area have now had at least one vaccine dose, she said.

The percentages are lower in the rest of Minnesota but the state as a whole is still much less vaccine-hesitant than the rest of the country, said Dr. Nathan Chomilo, the department's vaccine equity director. First-dose vaccination rates have been highest among Minnesotans identifying as Asian or Pacific islanders, he said, but the Black and Hispanic communities have made some of the state's highest gains in recent weeks.

