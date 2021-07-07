GOP US Rep. Jim Hagedorn announces kidney cancer recurrence

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn has had a recurrence of his stage IV kidney cancer, the southern Minnesota Republican announced Wednesday.

Hagedorn, who was first diagnosed in February 2019, shortly after taking office for his first term, said his doctors just confirmed that his cancer has resurfaced.

“Over the weekend, recent tests conducted at the Mayo Clinic revealed a reoccurrence of my kidney cancer," he said in a statement. “The new diagnosis was surprising considering that just 14 weeks ago no cancer was detected. But, as every cancer survivor knows, you fight the disease each and every day. Even the best of recoveries present unexpected challenges like I am facing.”

Hagedorn won a second term last November to represent Minnesota's 1st District, which stretches across the state's southern border. He said he would continue to serve “with the highest level of energy and enthusiasm” and that he remains upbeat about his future.

“My doctors and I are very encouraged by a promising new FDA-approved cure that is available to attack this type of cancer,” he said. The congressman did not provide details about that treatment. He underwent immunotherapy after his initial diagnosis.