Gov. Walz bags a bird during Minnesota's pheasant opener

Walz hunted on private land in Kandiyohi County. He was hosted by Kevin Ochsner and Brad Hanson, both longtime pheasant hunters in the Willmar area. Also joining the hunt were George “Corky” Berg, of the Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners; Mateo Engan, from the Willmar High School Trap Team; and Nathan Rohne, of Kandiyohi County Pheasants Forever.