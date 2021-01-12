Gov. Walz to visit historical sites to call for peace

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz planned to visit several American history monuments across Minnesota this week in a call for peace and civility following an attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob last week.

Walz's first stop will be the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul on Tuesday, followed by Wasioja Historic District in southern Minnesota on Wednesday and the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Duluth on Thursday.

The storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by President Donald Trump's supporters has raised concerns about the potential for more violence. The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protest at all 50 statehouses and in Washington ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration next week.