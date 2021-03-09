Governor: More Minnesotans eligible for coronavirus vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is expanding eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine after reaching its goal of inoculating at least 70% of people ages 65 and older, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday.

The state will expand eligibility to the next two phases of Minnesotans at once starting Wednesday to include people with underlying health conditions and those at a risk of workplace exposure, including about 45,000 people who work at food processing plants.

“Now is not the time to let down our guard on the basic things; Keep the masks on, keep social distancing, start planning. I think it's appropriate that you'll be able to do an awful lot of stuff come this summer,” Walz said during a news conference. “This is a good day, Minnesotans. We're ready to expand to the next group of folks.”

Walz said the state expects to have 70% of seniors vaccinated by Wednesday, weeks before an earlier projection of the end of March. The governor said he feels a “real sense of urgency” to ramp up vaccination efforts to diminish the impact of coronavirus variants spreading across Minnesota.

The next two phases include about 1.8 million people.