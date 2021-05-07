Grid congestion caps Minnesotan’s rooftop solar ambitions

“It would be really hard for us to do a program like that knowing that reality is probably 70% to 80%, maybe 90% of the customers that want to go solar are going to be required to incur some additional expenses to upgrade the grid,” he said.

The issue has drawn state lawmakers’ attention, and they have incorporated a potential solution into pending legislation. A stakeholders group and the Public Utilities Commission have begun to study several potential solutions, including possible carve-outs for smaller systems and cost-sharing approaches.

The Minnesota House is considering a bill permitting Xcel to tap $550,000 from the Renewable Development Account to improve Northfield’s distribution system. The development account’s budget comes from annual fees Xcel pays in return for permission to store nuclear casks at its two nuclear facilities in Minnesota.

One potential solution would identify the available capacity for additional renewable energy and set aside 25% for smaller-scale systems. “This would avoid the situation we’re seeing in Northfield and other areas of the state where larger projects have essentially taken all the space on the local grid, precluding smaller projects from being installed without incurring prohibitive upgrade costs,” Xcel said in a statement.