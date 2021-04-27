Group challenges segregated meetings about Chauvin verdict

In a statement Monday, West High School Principal Karen Boran apologized for the wording of the email and said the intent was to provide supportive places for people with shared identities or common experiences to come together to discuss the topic of police brutality against people of color.

Boran said a diverse team of West staff members created the two Zoom links, one for parents of color and one for white parents of students of color, at the request of students, families and staff who expressed frustration at having to justify their experiences and perspectives.

“This sends the message that white people and people of color differ so much based on the color of their skin that they cannot come together and discuss issues without one side getting offended or upset,” Lennington said.

The Madison School District does not exclude participants from meetings based on the color of their skin, spokesman Tim LeMonds said.

———

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0