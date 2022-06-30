 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks
AP

Guard could lose 600 Minnesotans after vaccine deadline

The Minnesota National Guard could lose hundreds of soldiers if they don't get vaccinated against COVID-19 immediately

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota National Guard could lose hundreds of soldiers if they don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 immediately.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that the U.S. Department of Defense’s deadline for getting shots is Thursday. More than 95% of the Minnesota National Guard’s 13,000 members have been vaccinated but according to the percentages military officials provided that leaves more than 600 members who could face dismissal.

Across the country more than 40,000 Army National Guard soldiers making up about 13% of its total troops haven’t been vaccinated.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered vaccinations for all members of the military in 2021. Deadlines varied by branch.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Walz signs order to help shield abortion patients, providers

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order meant to protect the state's abortion services from laws in neighboring states, following the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for the procedure. Walz says his action should help shield people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota from facing legal consequences in other states. The Supreme Court’s opinion to reverse Roe v. Wade immediately banned abortions in South Dakota and enacted a trigger law to end abortions in North Dakota after 30 days. Abortion remains legal in Minnesota. Walz has vowed to reject requests to extradite individuals who are accused of committing acts related to reproductive health care that are not criminal offenses in Minnesota.

Minnesota man dies after he was run over by Clydesdale horse

A Minnesota man who planned to offer carriage rides at an event in St. Cloud was killed when he was trampled by one of the horses. St. Cloud police say the incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The 44-year-old man, from Isanti, was walking the Clydesdale horses when he lost control and was run over by one of them. The horses ran off with the carriage still attached and the man’s child inside, but stopped when the wagon became stuck on a tree. The child was not injured. A family member was able to get the horses into a trailer with no additional injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Fundraising for North Dakota abortion clinic move tops $500K

A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in less than three days. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state’s trigger law. The law went into effect Friday when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion. Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, says she has secured a location in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn’t know how she would fund the move. A GoFundMe page set up Thursday to benefit the transition had raised more than $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon.

Veterans groups rip outhouse plans for North Dakota cemetery

A coalition of veterans organizations is upset over plans to build an outhouse on the grounds of the national cemetery that borders North Dakota and Minnesota. The group says it plans to file a formal complaint with the Department of Veterans Affairs over the outdoor bathroom set to be built next to a proposed Native American ceremony area  at the Fargo National Cemetery. United Patriotic Bodies Commander Jason Hicks says members of the coalition “believe it is a colossal waste of taxpayer money and also not proper for a national cemetery.” Hicks says the outhouse would have no electricity or heat in one of the coldest areas of the country. Hicks calls the cemetery “our Arlington,” referring to Arlington National Cemetery near Washington D.C.

Prison inmate sentenced for dealing meth from behind bars

An inmate serving time for dealing methamphetamine has been sentenced to an additional 29 years in prison for running a drug trafficking operation from behind bars. Marco Antonio Avila was previously sentenced in 2018 to 26 years in prison for dealing large quantities of meth in the Rochester area. He was incarcerated in Victorville, California. Authorities say the 37-year-old Avila continued his operations in prison by recruiting and directing at least one person to purchase meth from a Mexico-based drug supplier to distribute to customers throughout southern Minnesota. A search discovered 30 separate 1-pound packages of meth inside a Corvette stored in a Woodbury storage garage. Avila pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

US Steel upgrading MN mill to produce specialty pellets

U.S. Steel plans to spend $150 million to upgrade one of its two Minnesota mines to produce a new kind of iron ore feedstock now used in the majority of the nation’s steel mills. The specialty “DR-grade” pellets are used to make a purer form of iron that is used to feed smaller steel mills, known as electric arc furnaces. The so-called “mini mills” now produce more than 70% of the steel in the U.S. Most of the iron ore produced in Minnesota still goes to the big blast furnaces around the Great Lakes. With regulatory permitting, U.S. Steel would begin the upgrade this fall, either at Minntac in Mountain Iron, or at Keetac in Keewatin.

Prosecutors seek prison for 3 ex-cops in Floyd killing

Prosecutors seek prison for 3 ex-cops in Floyd killing

Federal prosecutors want a judge to sentence one of the four former Minneapolis police officers convicted of civil rights violations in George Floyd’s killing to as many as 6 1/2 years in prison, but to impose stiffer sentences on two others. They urged the court Wednesday to follow federal guidelines and sentence Thomas Lane to between 5 1/4 and 6 1/2 years. They said J. Alexander Kueng deserves a “substantially higher” sentence than Lane’s, but less than the 20 to 25 years Derek Chauvin is expected to get. And they said they’ll seek a ”comparable” sentence to Kueng’s for Tou Thao.

Minnesotan contracts state's first case of monkeypox

Minnesota health officials say a Twin Cities adult has contracted the state’s first presumed case of monkeypox, a disease that has emerged in more than 50 countries and 26 U.S. states. The state public health lab identified the infection, a case which has been forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. The person identified with the disease in Minnesota is receiving outpatient treatment for the infection that likely was contracted during overseas travel, according to health officials. Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash.

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller leaves prison

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller leaves prison

A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017 has been released from prison on parole. The state Department of Corrections says 36-year-old Mohamed Noor was released Monday morning and placed under the supervision of Hennepin County Community Corrections. Released offenders are generally supervised by the county where they live. The agency confirmed he had been held in North Dakota for most of his sentence and had no disciplinary issues in prison  Noor was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for manslaughter after the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction against him for killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen.

Feds want 25 years for Chauvin for violating Floyd's rights

Feds want 25 years for Chauvin for violating Floyd's rights

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to give former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin a 25-year sentence for violating the rights of George Floyd, as well as the rights of a 14-year-old Black boy who was restrained in an unrelated case. Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to violating Floyd's rights when he knelt on the Black man's neck during a May 2020 arrest. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson has already accepted a plea agreement, which calls for a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years. Prosecutors say Chauvin should face the high end because of the serious nature of the crime and other reasons. Chauvin was convicted on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is serving a 22 1/2-year sentence.

Watch Now: Related Video

The James Webb Space Telescope is about to give us its first pictures of deep space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News