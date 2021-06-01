Guard sues Minnesota State Patrol for arrest during protests

The lawsuit names a state trooper and a State Patrol official who Cooper's attorneys believe is a captain.

“We disagree with the allegations and look forward to presenting the facts in court,” said Bruce Gordon, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, which includes the State Patrol.

Contrasting with the lawsuit's allegations, Trooper Patrick Kelly wrote in two field reports that Cooper had no credentials on him to prove that he was working for CNN, nor a permit to carry a weapon, and that there were no cameras or news crew members nearby. Kelly wrote that Cooper disregarded commands to leave the area. He wrote that Cooper was ordered to lay down on the ground and was arrested after another trooper spotted that he was carrying a gun.

Cooper is being represented by the firm of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represents the Floyd family. Cooper is seeking over $1 million in damages. CNN is not a party to the case.

“How many times will the country need to see this script play out, where a Black man is treated differently by police than other people in the same situation?" attorney Christopher O’Neal said in a statement.

