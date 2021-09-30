Guilty plea entered in fatal convenience store shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a stranger at a Minneapolis convenience store during a brief encounter has pleaded guilty to murder.

Chaz Stubblefield, 33, entered his plea Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the death of 46-year-old Ryan Decker, of St. Cloud, outside the Stop N Shop earlier this year.

According to the criminal complaint, Decker was in Minneapolis to help a woman move and they stopped at the convenience store shortly before midnight March 24. Decker decided to leave after a security guard told him that he needed to wear a mask in the store, the Star Tribune reported.

On his way out, Decker brushed Stubblefield, who then punched Decker in the back, followed him outside and accused him of uttering a racial epithet, according to prosecutors. After Decker denied the accusation, Stubblefield spit in his face and shot him.

Stubblefield told investigators he later threw his gun in the river.

Stubblefield remains jailed without bail ahead of sentencing on Nov. 29.

